A migrant from Somalia has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly using a car to drive into multiple pedestrians in London.

A total of five people were injured in an apparent car attack in Ealing Broadway, London, on Saturday afternoon.

According to Sky News, three of the pedestrians were hospitalised after being hit by a car, while another two victims were treated for injuries at the scene.

Fortunately, police said that it is not believed that any of the victims suffered life-threatening or life-altering injuries.

Police also said that they have arrested a 34-year-old British citizen — who migrated to the country from Somalia — on charges of attempted murder.

A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The car involved did not stop at the scene but was stopped in nearby Grange Park a short time later. The driver, a 34-year-old Somalia-born British man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted murder.

“Due to the nature of the incident, local officers were in contact with officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London as they conducted their initial enquiries. While investigators are keeping an open mind as to any potential motive, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

“Road closures are in place in the area and could remain in place for some time while the police investigation progresses.”

This story is developing…