Albo-Sleazy: Aussie PM Airs Sex Life Details, Notes Japanese Counterpart and her ‘Beautiful Melons’

Australia’s left-wing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has drawn equal measures of disgust, revulsion and incredulity after he gave an interview full of crude sexual innuendo detailing everything from bedroom antics with his wife to counterpart Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi and her “beautiful melons.”

SKY News reports the offensive public revelations of sexual fantasies, filmed at the prime minister’s taxpayer-funded official residence in the capital Canberra, was part of an interview game of “shag, marry, date” (shag being a vulgar colloquial term for sex) after which he rushed to apologise for his gutter repartee.

The 20-minute podcast video featured a string of other eyebrow-raising exchanges that have been criticised as low-life schoolboy humour (with apologies to schoolboys everywhere).

The fawning interview began with the prime minister’s host classily gasping, “I’m gonna get double-fingered by the PM”, saying she would drink two fingers of whiskey with Albanese.

WATCH: Critics line up to slam Aussie PM Anthony Albanese and his schoolyard sexual innuendo

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Things went downhill from there – if that is at all possible.

During the interview, the Sky News report notes smirking Albanese turned an official diplomatic gift from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi into sexual innuendo.

He recalled receiving two prized royal melons from Takaichi, noting she was a woman with a “couple of melons.”

“Got a couple of melons,” he said, to which his host joked she had arrived “looking like Pamela Anderson”.

“She brought two, as you do… And they’re beautiful,” he cooed.

The host later speculated he and wife Jodie Haydon were “still bonking like rabbits.”

“Well, you know, when we have time,” Albanese affirmed, clearly relishing sharing his personal life with a public audience.

Asked to choose between Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Rhonda Burchmore in the segment of “shag, marry, date”, Albanese initially replied: “I’ve just got married. I’m only six months in,” before confessing Minogue as his first-choice alternative for a trip to the bedroom.

There was no shortage of responses to Albanese’s gutter humour.

Albanese, a career left-wing Labor Party apparatchik later apologised “unequivocally” for comments he made about sexual desire for popstar Kylie Minogue.

His wife Jodie Haydon is yet to make any public comment.