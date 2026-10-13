Socialist Pedro Sanchez Booed, Called ‘Son of a B***h ’ During Spain’s National Day Parade

Socialist Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez was greeted with boos and called a “son of a b***h” by angry crowds as he joined Monday’s National Day parade through the capital Madrid.

Spaniards mark every October 12 to celebrate their national day, commemorating their nation’s history and legacy that stretches far beyond the boundaries of Europe. As part of the festivities, a military parade takes place every October 12 on the streets of the capital with the presence of the Spanish royals and the head of government.

Sánchez, an embattled and highly unpopular hard-left leader, was greeted with insults, boos, and with the now-popular chant “Pedro Sánchez, son of a b***h” from a group of individuals that gathered near the parade.

Spanish outlets noted that Sánchez stayed inside the official vehicle until right before the arrival of King Felipe VI and the Spanish Royal Family. According to El Mundo, the strategy appeared to be a ploy to “dissolve” the boos and insults by having them mix with the applause and cheers that Spaniards dedicated to their king.

The alleged strategy, however, did not appear to minimize the chants against Sánchez, many of which could be clearly heard during the parade’s broadcast.

“And those are the reactions we were referring to, usually in the form of boos or what you just heard, that typically occur on this day when the head of government, Pedro Sánchez, arrives,” an anchor from the Spanish public broadcaster RTVE said right after “Pedro Sánchez, son of a B***h” could be clearly heard during the broadcast.

The chants against Sánchez reportedly ceased while the Spanish national anthem played — but resumed and could be once again heard right as King Felipe VI and the Prime Minister greeted other Spanish government authorities present at the event. According to El País, other chants such as “Ceuta is not for sale, Ceuta is defended,” were espoused by some of the attendees who expressed their support and solidarity with the Spanish exclave that was invaded by tens of thousands of illegal migrants just two months ago.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to visit Ceuta on Tuesday.

In contrast to the insults aimed at the nation’s leader, Ok Diario observed King Felipe VI received a warm welcome from attendees, many of whom chanted, “Long Live the King.” Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Princess Sofia were also applauded and cheered, the outlet pointed out.

The chant “Pedro Sánchez, son of a b***h” has made a recurring appearance in protests against the socialist PM that have taken place across Spain over the past months after the mass migrant invasion of Ceuta.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the President of the Autonomous Community of Madrid reportedly affirmed to the press before the start Monday’s event that it would be “Pedro Sánchez’s last” October 12 parade. Earlier this month, the socialist Prime Minister called for a snap election that will take place on November 29.

“We’re all very happy, and I’m sure he is too, because this ordeal is finally coming to an end,” Ayuso reportedly said.