Report: Illegal Alien from India Identified as Trucker in Fatal Mississippi Crash

Federal authorities identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that struck and killed a Mississippi pedestrian as an illegal alien from India.

Border Hawk reported Sunday that the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the trucker, 26-year-old Sube Singh of Fresno, California, is an Indian citizen living in the country illegally.

The crash happened around 1:46 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Singh was driving a 2021 Freightliner westbound on Interstate 20 near the 29-mile marker in Hinds County when 36-year-old Dedric Garrett of Terry stepped out of his 2016 Honda CR-V and was hit. Garrett died at the scene. Singh walked away without a scratch.

Troopers have not announced charges. MHP calls it an active investigation and has released nothing further.

DHS told Border Hawk that Border Patrol first encountered Singh in November 2017. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released him on bond in May 2018 and put him into an alternatives-to-detention program, which has tracked him with a GPS monitor ever since.

“It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don’t know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating vehicles on America’s roads,” DHS said. “DHS is aggressively working with its interagency partners to get illegal alien commercial drivers off the road.”

The Daily Wire, which separately confirmed Singh’s status with the department, reported that he was wearing the federal tracker while driving the rig.

Turning Point USA executive producer Andrew Kolvet wrote Tuesday that Singh is at least the fifth Indian national with the surname Singh tied to a deadly American crash.

Harjinder Singh killed three people on the Florida Turnpike in August 2025. He was making an illegal U-turn. Two months later, Jashanpreet Singh ran his rig into stopped traffic on Interstate 10 in Ontario, California. Three more dead. A judge sentenced him in July to four years and eight months, which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called a slap on the wrist.

In May, California prosecutors charged Manvir Singh with vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run after a wreck that killed a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man. DHS used the case to push Congress on Dalilah’s Law, which would stop states from handing commercial licenses to illegal aliens.

Duffy has finalized a rule shutting unqualified foreign drivers out of the commercial licensing system. Federal officials blamed non-domiciled drivers for at least 17 fatal crashes and 30 deaths in 2025 alone.

The case is drawing heavy reaction online.