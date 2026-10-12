A federal judge nominated to the bench by Barack Obama has blocked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from deporting Dominican national Oscar Belgal, the man slightly wounded by ICE officers in New York City.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled on Friday that DHS cannot deport the suspected gang member while his petition challenging his detention is pending.

Oetken also barred the government from transferring the migrant to any federal facility outside the New York or New Jersey area.

DHS reported that the 28-year-old Belgal, whose name was initially reported as Oscar Bergal, tried to use his car to ram ICE agents when they confronted him in New York City on Thursday. Activists attacked ICE for opening fire since Belgal’s five-year-old child was also in the car.

Belgal entered the United States illegally in 2022 and has an arrest record for crimes including a 2023 armed robbery conviction and a 2025 bust for allegedly selling fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.

New York City’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani (D), lashed out at ICE and insisted that the agency should be “abolished.” For his part, Mullin slapped back at Mamdani and said the mayor’s rhetoric is “dangerous and incites hostility.”

Mullin also noted that ICE officers on the street had no idea that a child was in the car with the criminal migrant.

“We weren’t aware the child was in the car, I can tell you that. But, do you know who was? Oscar,” Sec. Mullin said, as reported by NBC News.

He continued:

Oscar knew he had a child in the car. Oscar chose to accelerate at a high rate of speed and ram two different vehicles as he appeared to be going towards officers. And so, the public outcry should also be towards this criminal, this thug, this gangbanger, this possible murderer. That outrage should be with him for endangering the five-year-old.

Despite the migrant’s actions and criminal history, left-wing activists quickly mounted protests over the incident outside the New York ICE offices.

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