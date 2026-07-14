Exclusive: State Department Exposes Cuba’s Links to Radical Leftist Unrest in America

The State Department will reveal in an upcoming report the close ties between Cuba’s communist Castro dynasty and radical leftist unrest in America, the department confirmed to Breitbart News this week, sharing details on the relationship between the regime and the Marxist organization Code Pink.

“The State Department will be issuing a report detailing the Cuban regime’s longstanding campaign to foment left-wing extremism in the United States and internationally,” a State Department official told Breitbart News. “The report finds that for nearly seven decades, the Cuban regime has played an indispensable role in nearly every notable far-left insurgency, revolution, and militant movement across the Western Hemisphere and beyond.”

Cuba has been under the yoke of a murderous communist insurgency since 1959, when late dictator Fidel Castro staged a coup d’etat that ousted the incumbent president after over a decade of unrest. Through a wide variety of international “solidarity” programs – such as “Pastors for Peace” and the “Venceremos Brigade” – the Castro regime has aided the propagation of Marxist causes in the United States and built relationships with prominent Democrats and leftist agitators. These links were on ostentatious display in March, when a coalition of international Marxists organized a “freedom convoy” to Cuba allegedly carrying humanitarian aid to impoverished Cubans. In reality, the celebrity leftist travelers, prominently featuring Code Pink members and popular video game player Hasan Piker, enjoyed an anti-Israel concert and were caught allegedly forcing starving children to dance for cookies.

The State Department report will focus in large part on radical leftist organizations operating in the United States with Cuban support. In an excerpt shared with Breitbart News, the State Department highlights the example of Code Pink, an advocacy group that initially began as a collective of women protesting against the War on Terror in 2002.

“From its inception, Code Pink occupied a position on the Cuban-aligned left,” the State Department shared. “Members traveled regularly to Havana, and the group endorsed the ‘Free the Cuban Five’ campaign to release the key Wasp Network spies throughout the 2000s.”

The “Cuban Five” were a group of spies who operated in the United States. The most prominent member of the “Cuban Five” is Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, the only person imprisoned for his role in the murder of four Cuban-Americans during the “Brothers to the Rescue” incident in 1996. President Barack Obama not only freed Hernández, who returned to a hero’s welcome in Cuba in 2014, but reportedly helped him ship his sperm to Cuba to become a long-distance father while in prison. Hernández was appointed to lead Cuba’s “Committees for the Defense of the Revolution” (CDR) – the regime’s neighborhood espionage networks – upon his return.

In its upcoming report on Cuba’s links to radical leftist unrest in the United States, the State Department noted that Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin lived in Cuba from 1979 to 1983 and had long engaged in radical leftist activism before the founding of Code Pink. The group nonetheless was primarily focused on opposing American military action against terrorists for much of the beginning of the 21st century, however, until another organization leader, Jodie Evans, married billionaire Neville Roy Singham in 2017.

“In the years following the marriage – and a massive infusion of Singham cash – Code Pink rapidly shifted from a more conventional leftist anti-war group to a comprehensive, party-line advocate for the PRC and other anti-American foreign states,” the State Department observed in its forthcoming report. “Evans, once a critic of Chinese human rights abuses, now describes Uyghurs as terrorists and defends their mass detention, while saying she ‘can’t, for the life of me, think of anything’ when asked if she had any criticisms of China.”

“Since 2017, roughly 25 percent of Code Pink’s funding has come from groups connected to Singham,” the report observed.

Neville Roy Singham, the China-based billionaire founder of Thoughtworks, was first exposed as a major funder of leftist agitation in the United States by investigative journalist and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer in his 2024 book Blood Money. At the time, Schweizer observed that Singham had “poured more than $100 million into organizations driving the protest movement in the United States.” He sold Thoughtworks in 2017, the same year he married Code Pink’s Jodie Evans.

Singham’s largest contributions are believed to be not to Code Pink, however, but to a group called the People’s Forum, whose leader, Manolo de los Santos, is a frequent visitor to Cuba and enthusiastic supporter of the Castro regime. The People’s Forum was linked to the storming of Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall in late April 2024, following the October 7, 2023, massacre of over 1,000 innocent Israelis by the jihadist terrorist organization Hamas.

“[De Los Santos] has been traveling to Cuba since at least 2009 and has been prominently featured in the Cuban-regime press for almost a decade,” the news organization ADN America reported in 2024. “Reports indicate that, back in the U.S., he organized rallies in the U.S. to support the Cuban regime and that he is a staunch admirer of Fidel Castro.”

The State Department under the administration of President Donald Trump has prioritized addressing the national security threat posed by Cuba, a State Sponsor of Terrorism just 90 miles from American shores. It has dramatically increased sanctions on the Castro family’s cash-cow industries, prominently tourism, and detained subversive Cuban agents in the United States.

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