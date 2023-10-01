Exclusive: Kash Patel Endorses ‘America First Champion’ Utah Mayor Trent Staggs for Senate

Trent Staggs speaking with attendees at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Joshua Klein

Kash Patel, former chief of staff at the Pentagon and former deputy director of National Intelligence, has announced his backing of senatorial candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs (R).

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Sunday, Patel, a former federal prosecutor, described Staggs as “an America First champion with the backbone to stand up to the establishment.”

FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022. Patel who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials appeared before a federal grand jury Thursday, Nov. 3, after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter. Patel appeared after the Justice Department agreed to grant him immunity from prosecution for his testimony and after a federal judge in Washington entered a sealed order to that effect. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)

Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in Minden, Nevada, on October 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

He then expressed his “full support” for the Riverton mayor’s bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“After his campaign forced the failed RINO Mitt Romney into retirement, I’m happy to offer my full support behind him in the United States Senate,” the former top Trump administration official stated.

According to Patel, “We’ve never needed conservative fighters more than we do now, and that is what Mayor Staggs is.” 

The matter follows Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) announcement that he is not seeking reelection.

In July, Staggs challenged Romney — who he originally intended to unseat next year — to a debate so that the failed presidential candidate can “answer for the destructive things he’s done.”

Staggs had previously accused the former Republican presidential nominee of weakness in the face of the “weaponization” of the Justice Department against political opponents after Romney charged that former President Donald Trump had brought a recent indictment “upon himself.”

Last month, Romney announced he would not run for reelection, a move former President Donald Trump described as “fantastic news for America.”

In response, Staggs, who now has the opportunity to secure the Republican nomination without having to primary the former presidential candidate, said that with Romney’s looming retirement, Utah is ready for an America First candidate.

Ric Grenell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, recently endorsed Staggs — who secured endorsements from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents over 70 percent of Utah police.

The outspoken mayor has vowed to “hold the line” and refuse to enforce coronavirus protocols, insisting on his belief in “freedom” and the ability of Americans to decide for themselves.

In July, he expressed support for Utah’s celebrity anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard, who suffered the brunt of leftist attacks over a recently released movie based on his life, as it documents a sex trafficking rescue operation he headed.

In April, he slammed woke “indoctrination” in today’s schools, including the availability of “inappropriate” and “pornographic” text materials, as he called to prioritize students’ “physical, mental, and spiritual” safety.

Previously, he vowed to prevent the “communist-style social credit scoring” from guiding the city’s investment decisions.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.

