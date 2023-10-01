Exclusive: Kash Patel Endorses ‘America First Champion’ Utah Mayor Trent Staggs for Senate

Kash Patel, former chief of staff at the Pentagon and former deputy director of National Intelligence, has announced his backing of senatorial candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs (R).

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Sunday, Patel, a former federal prosecutor, described Staggs as “an America First champion with the backbone to stand up to the establishment.”

He then expressed his “full support” for the Riverton mayor’s bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“After his campaign forced the failed RINO Mitt Romney into retirement, I’m happy to offer my full support behind him in the United States Senate,” the former top Trump administration official stated.

According to Patel, “We’ve never needed conservative fighters more than we do now, and that is what Mayor Staggs is.”

The matter follows Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) announcement that he is not seeking reelection.

In July, Staggs challenged Romney — who he originally intended to unseat next year — to a debate so that the failed presidential candidate can “answer for the destructive things he’s done.”

Hey @MittRomney, let's debate. You can defend your support for raising the debt ceiling, voting in Mayorkas and Kentaji Brown Jackson, and many other bad votes. I'll explain why Americans DO deserve America First policies and a small federal government. You in? https://t.co/7ok7kPP100 — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) July 27, 2023

Staggs had previously accused the former Republican presidential nominee of weakness in the face of the “weaponization” of the Justice Department against political opponents after Romney charged that former President Donald Trump had brought a recent indictment “upon himself.”

Last month, Romney announced he would not run for reelection, a move former President Donald Trump described as “fantastic news for America.”

In response, Staggs, who now has the opportunity to secure the Republican nomination without having to primary the former presidential candidate, said that with Romney’s looming retirement, Utah is ready for an America First candidate.

Ric Grenell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, recently endorsed Staggs — who secured endorsements from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents over 70 percent of Utah police.

The outspoken mayor has vowed to “hold the line” and refuse to enforce coronavirus protocols, insisting on his belief in “freedom” and the ability of Americans to decide for themselves.

If covid restrictions do come back. Once again, I will not comply. — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) August 23, 2023

In July, he expressed support for Utah’s celebrity anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard, who suffered the brunt of leftist attacks over a recently released movie based on his life, as it documents a sex trafficking rescue operation he headed.

Alisha and I were finally able to see #SoundOfFreedom last night. I encourage everyone to see this incredible movie and become educated on the horrific reality of human trafficking and commit to do all in our power to stop these atrocities. God bless @TimBallard for his courage… pic.twitter.com/gOoAVZe7oV — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) July 21, 2023

In April, he slammed woke “indoctrination” in today’s schools, including the availability of “inappropriate” and “pornographic” text materials, as he called to prioritize students’ “physical, mental, and spiritual” safety.

BREAKING: @MayorStaggs of Riverton, Utah calls out woke school board over inappropriate pornographic material: “This filth needs to be removed from our schools… there’s over one hundred volumes.. that clearly violate the law” pic.twitter.com/l1pBO3dWEz — ALX 🎃 (@alx) April 26, 2023

Previously, he vowed to prevent the “communist-style social credit scoring” from guiding the city’s investment decisions.