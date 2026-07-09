A national from Slovakia is accused of illegally voting in the 2022 midterm elections in New Jersey before applying for naturalized American citizenship, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials allege.

On Thursday, DHS officials announced the arrest of Marian Charitun, a citizen of Slovakia, who lives in New Jersey on a green card.

According to federal prosecutors, Charitun registered to vote by falsely claiming he was an American citizen and then illegally voting in the 2022 midterm elections.

Later, he applied for naturalized American citizenship by filing paperwork with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), telling adjudicators that he had never registered to vote and had never voted in a local, state, or federal election.

“This alien from Slovakia illegally voted in American elections, and then lied about it when he tried to apply for citizenship,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said:

He now faces federal charges of illegally voting in a federal election and making false statements. Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation. Only Americans should be electing American leaders. [Emphasis added]

If convicted of illegal voting and unlawful procurement of naturalization, Charitun faces up to 11 years in federal prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.