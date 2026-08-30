Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s search for an intern has drawn criticism because she wants someone who can keep their mouth shut.

The intern, who will not be paid, will work for Clinton’s office in New York City, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The Daybook posting said, “The Office of Hillary Rodham Clinton is seeking Fall Interns from September 9, 2026 — November 13, 2026.”

“Interns will provide support to our staff, assisting on a wide range of projects,” it continued. Most notably, the posting said the office is looking for someone who has a “high level of professionalism and discretion.”

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton (D), had an affair with a White House intern named Monica Lewinsky, who was 22 years old, during his time in office. However, his wife has since argued he did not abuse his power in the situation, Breitbart News reported in 2018.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the recent internship posting, with one person writing, “I wonder if Monica Lewinsky is available. She was a real team player!”

“Who the hell would sign up for that job???” another user commented, while someone else said, “I value my life. Pass.”

The affair scandal resulted in the former president’s impeachment in 1998 for “lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice in the Monica Lewinsky affair,” CNN reported at the time.

In 2019, Breitbart News reported that Bill Clinton, who had previously been accused of multiple sexual assaults, claimed he knew nothing about pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes involving sex trafficking and minors.

The internship posting also said, “President Clinton established the Clinton Foundation on the simple belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, everyone has a responsibility to act, and we all do better when we work together.”

Regarding the foundation, Breitbart News reported in 2016:

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said during the third presidential debate that the Clinton Foundation accepted millions of dollars in donations from countries that “treat women horribly.” Fact-Check: TRUE Trump, in fact, mentioned that the Clinton Foundation took money from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Post article said Bill Clinton’s team at the foundation was also searching for someone to work on special projects.

“Online commentators quickly poked fun at Hillary for being the one to hire the intern instead of Bill, given his history with them back in his White House days,” the outlet said.