FBI Left Notes Blank During 2023 Secret Meeting Between Jack Smith’s Team and CIA’s John Brennan

Memos released Monday said notes from a secret 2023 meeting between then-Special Counsel Jack Smith and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan were left blank.

The White House Government Transparency Task Force released the documents that showed only the date, location, Brennan’s name, and the government leaders who attended, Just the News reported.

“The autumn 2023 interaction with Smith’s team occurred just months after Brennan testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the now-discredited Russia collusion case,” the outlet said.

Smith’s team and Brennan gathered “to discuss ‘expert testimony’ in the classified documents prosecution of President Donald Trump,” the article continued, noting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who were there did not write anything down even though they are required to do so in most cases.

View the notes here:

“The interaction with Brennan was part of the FBI code-named investigation ‘Plasmic Echo,’ which later became the genesis of Smith’s charges accusing Trump of mishandling classified information taken to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after his first term ended,” the News report said, noting those charges were later dismissed.

Smith testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. According to Breitbart News:

Smith has been called to testify about potential abuses of authority and targeting of Republicans during his investigations to try to imprison President Donald Trump during the Biden administration. On Monday Breitbart News reported that Smith’s office bent its own purchasing rules to acquire forensic video software days before indicting Trump in its case against the president over the 2020 election.

He was later seen wearing an anti-Trump t-shirt at a music festival in Maryland.

While Brennan has claimed there was a conspiracy between Republican lawmakers and Trump to target individuals who have “run afoul” of the president, Breitbart News reported last week that Smith’s investigators obtained internal communications between journalists and Trump administration officials during the federal election investigation of the president.