Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) is facing attacks from dishonest ad runs, which falsely claim that he voted to “block the Epstein files,” and Democrat-run townships that have passed ordinances unfairly impacting his campaign to keep his seat this November.

Recently described by the Huffington Post as “one of Republicans’ toughest incumbents,” Fitzpatrick is currently running for a sixth term in Congress representing the northern Philadelphia suburbs in the upcoming midterm elections.

A video ad paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the campaign of Democrat candidate Bob Harvie used photos from Fitzpatrick’s recent wedding to Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich to paint him as a filthy-rich politician. In the ad, Fitzpatrick is seen toasting champagne and posing in front of a rented car with his new wife — with the video making it seem like he routinely lives some sort of lavish lifestyle.

“He’s a multi-millionaire, like the rest of them — votes like them, too — siding with Trump to block the Epstein files,” the ad claims.

Unlike the “rest of them,” Fitzpatrick is notably one of the lawmakers leading calls to ban stock trading in Congress and owns no individual stocks himself.

Geoffrey Johnson, an attorney for Fitzpatrick, told Breitbart News that the wedding photos used in the attack ad against his client were copyrighted, and were used to falsely depict him as being ultra-wealthy.

“The copyright on the photos belongs to the photographer who actually took the photos, because whoever creates a work has the copyright interest in it,” Johnson explained. “And, naturally, the photographer himself is very upset that his photographs are being used in this fashion.”

According to the attorney, the photographer may be impacted commercially because the photos he took of a wedding were used in a political ad. “It’s not good for his business, so that’s a very negative effect on him,” Johnson remarked, before analyzing how the photos were used to exaggerate the congressman’s wealth.

“Congressman Fitzpatrick, being the subject of the photograph or one of the subjects of the photograph, is naturally upset that Bob Harvie sunk to the depth of using a wedding photograph in an attack ad, and trying to portray Congressman Fitzpatrick as some kind of fat cat,” the attorney continued. “Everybody knows that on your wedding day you’re going to be dressed up in a tuxedo, maybe you’ll lease a car to take you to and from the church and the reception.”

“They’re trying to portray Congressman Fitzpatrick in this fashion, like he drives around in a tuxedo and drives a Rolls Royce every day,” Johnson added. “Well, that’s just ridiculous. But I guess you know when you’re sinking to that depth, it’s the kind of thing that a desperate challenger would do.”

Another ad from Harvie even claims that Fitzpatrick was the “deciding vote” in “blocking the Epstein files.”

Instead of “blocking” the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Fitzpatrick has called for and supported “transparency and disclosure of the Epstein files,” even receiving praise from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for signing his discharge petition last month:

In Bucks County’s Middletown Township, where Fitzpatrick resides, the board of supervisors passed an ordinance to require the removal of political signage from public land just weeks ahead of the election.

Minutes from a September 14 board meeting show that the five-member panel — of which four are Democrats — voted unanimously to amend township ordinances that previously allowed campaign signs to be temporarily erected on township land near roadways where people would see them.

According to the minutes from last month’s meeting, the township was already “removing signs located within Township rights-of-way when reported,” and was advising residents to “report signs to the Township Manager’s Office for review and appropriate action.”

While the amendment was written without partisan language that would explicitly impact one candidate over the other, Fitzpatrick’s camp says the proposal was passed because his opponent, Bob Harvie, does not have the money for signs like Fitzpatrick’s campaign does.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that Harvie, the vice president of the Bucks County Board of Commissioners, raised just about $2 million compared to Fitzpatrick’s more than $6.7 million.

Even Harvie’s supporters are asking about his lack of signage, with one man saying at a town hall meeting last Thursday, “When am I going to see Bob Harvie signs?”

“I went to so many things with Ashley Ehasz when she was running, and she was massacred,” the man continued, referring to Fitzpatrick’s last opponent. “I don’t want to see that happen to you because you’re the man.”

Earlier this month, political signage was spotted on government property after the board voted on removing such signs. Photos published by the Philadelphia Inquirer show Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) joining Harvie for a pro-Planned Parenthood rally at the Middletown Township Municipal Center, with signs plastered all over the front of the taxpayer-funded building.

Larry Otto, another attorney speaking on behalf of the Fitzpatrick campaign, claimed that the signage rules have been unevenly enforced, and even reported alleged instances of pro-Fitzpatrick signs being removed from private property.

“Well, I’m dealing with the township solicitor. I think their basic opinion is that their ordinance made all signs content neutral. Unfortunately, the only signs that they pulled up were 100-plus political signs,” Otto began. “I was there, where they were storing the signs [at the] Department of Public Works. I did not see one commercial sign, so I think their argument is rather hollow, to be charitable, as to them removing every political sign within some portion of Middletown Township.”

“It’s my understanding he also took signs off private property, which is beyond astonishing,” Otto continued, before threatening legal action. “I expect by the end of the week, if we can’t work something out with the township, that I’ll be filing a federal action for violation of the civil rights of the individual homeowners and the various campaigns.”

Fitzpatrick’s team also complained that the Bucks County Herald, which bills itself as an “independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit community news organization,” broke a contract they had with the re-election campaign to run ads.

Back in March, the congressman’s campaign pre-paid “tens of thousands” of dollars for space to run ads from September until election day, Johnson said.

“We negotiated for weeks to get them to run the ad. Finally, [we] got approval by the publisher, the advertising department, [and] the attorney for the Herald, he recounted. “They ran it once and turned around and said, ‘Oh, we’ve made a decision that we’re not going to take any political ads.'”

According to Johnson, the Herald is, “quite frankly, a Democratic mouthpiece,” and only canceled Fitzpatrick’s ads “because they were too effective.”

When asked if the campaign had received a refund from the Herald, Johnson claimed that the publication “sent the check to Congressman Fitzpatrick’s office to his attention, not to his campaign,” so he “can’t accept that money.”

In addition to failing to send the check to the correct recipient, Johnson also said the Herald sent in the original amount of money that the campaign had spent, despite a week’s worth of ads being run before they canceled the contract.

“They tried to give him more money back, his original amount […] and he can’t take that money back because it would be an in-kind contribution from a nonprofit,” the attorney explained. “We believe that even though the Herald is run by a nonprofit, we believe that they’ve engaged in political activity by canceling the prepaid ad.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.