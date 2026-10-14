Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is heading to key swing states like Wisconsin and Georgia as well others that are part of the early Democrat primary lineup for 2028, according to reports.

Harris added more stops to her midterm campaign blitz as midterm election day draws nearer. Notably, the added stops include Nevada, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Georgia, two of which vote early on in the Democrat 2028 primary – Nevada and New Hampshire,

According to AP, “Spanning from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, Harris’ expanded closing stretch will now include New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Mississippi, along with a Florida virtual event, according to a schedule her office shared first with The Associated Press.”

These stops do little to quash the rumblings about Harris considering yet another presidential run in 2028. A report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Harris is actively laying the groundwork for a third presidential campaign. This includes travel to battleground states as well as speaking with donors and hiring staff.

As Breitbart News reported:

Harris has publicly tied her plans to the November midterms, telling an NAACP event in Michigan last month that the next cycle depends on this one. “I have not decided if I’m going to run again,” Harris said, drawing a lengthy standing ovation. “I do sincerely believe ‘28 won’t matter if we don’t get through ‘26.” The former Democrat nominee has appeared at a half-dozen private California fundraisers ahead of the midterms and joined a Democratic National Committee get-out-the-vote call urging more than 2,000 volunteers to knock on doors across a dozen states. She has also assembled a team of advisers, including chief of staff Candace Bond, a former ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, and communications director Eduardo Negrón.

Such talk should come as no surprise, as Harris never firmly closed the door on running for president a third time. Speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton at his National Action Network convention earlier this year, Harris openly said she “might” jump back into the presidential ring.

“Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” she said. “I’ll keep you posted.”

“I know what the job is and what it requires,” she later added.

Her decision to run would stand in opposition to the preference of her husband Doug Emhoff – at least according to the Wall Street Journal – which reported that he “has privately told some people he would prefer she doesn’t run for president again.”

After replacing former President Joe Biden at the eleventh hour in the 2024 presidential race, Harris went on to lose every swing state; President Donald Trump made a full sweep of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Trump secured 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226, and he also won the popular vote by well over 2.2 million votes.

If she were to run again, this would be her third presidential bid. She dropped out of the 2020 presidential primary race in late 2019 due to crashing poll numbers and lack of financial resources.