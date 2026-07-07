Popular YouTuber Calls Zohran Mamdani’s NYC an Islamic State: ‘Islam Will Be In Every Household’

A popular YouTuber known as SNEAKO declared Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York City an Islamic state. “Islam will be in every household,” the online influencer claimed, adding that “the whole world” will become “Muslim” if Allah wills it.

“Allahu Akbar!” SNEAKO — who boasts 1.32M subscribers on YouTube — exclaimed at a recent outdoor demonstration in New York City. “‘Oh no, oh no, oh no…’ fuck you. This is the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan.”

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“Islam will be in every household,” the YouTuber continued, adding, “Inshallah [if Allah wills it], the whole world will become Muslim.”

“Welcome to Mamdani’s New York. You this city? You see how it looks? Inshallah, your city looks just like this, too,” SNEAKO proclaimed.

Commentator Alex Jones reacted to the footage by calling for SNEAKO’s deportation, to which Elon Musk replied in agreement, exclaiming, “Yes!”

However, SNEAKO, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, holds U.S. citizenship.

Australia, meanwhile, permanently banned the 27-year-old after it was revealed he visited the country on a visa — due to concerns over controversial online content, according to a report by Sky News.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told the outlet that SNEAKO is now prohibited from returning to Australia in order to protect residents “from people coming to this country to spread hatred.”

“It’s not simply the current visa that is cancelled, there is now a lifetime ban preventing him from ever applying for another visa to Australia,” Burke said, adding, “We are a better country when he is somewhere else.”

On social media, Musk and Jones were not the only ones to sound off in reaction to SNEAKO’s most recent assertions, with many echoing the two men’s calls for deportation.

“The same people who constantly boast about conquering the world for Islam will cry Islamophobia the moment they face the slightest bit of resistance,” one X user commented, garnering 52,000 likes on their post.

“We don’t want you here. We will never let you win. GO THE FUCK HOME,” another demanded of SNEAKO.

“Sneako literally broke down after finding out America smoked the Supreme Leader of Iran,” a third laughed, sharing footage of the YouTuber reacting to the news of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dying in a targeted airstrike earlier this year.

Another X user called SNEAKO a “performative ass” and blasted him for the way in which he pronounces Arabic words, adding, “Bro, you were born in New York to Haitian and Filipino parents that is NOT your accent.”

“Let us suppose that the demographic realities in the United States shift such that 10 percent of the country is populated by supporters of this religion. Would this cause you concern? What if it were 20 percent? 30 percent? What is the percentage that would cause you to take notice?” professor Gad Saad asked.

“This scene is filmed in NYC,” Saad added. “If you were a Jewish person walking with a large Star of David among that crowd, how would it play out?”

“Deport Sneako to a Muslim country,” another X user suggested, collecting 60,000 likes on the post.

“Muslims boast about conquering the world and then cry when people fight back,” another opined, receiving 41,000 likes.

“Deport all of them and make Islam illegal,” wrote another X user, whose post garnered 11,000 likes.