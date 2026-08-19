Penn State Fraternity Cocaine Trafficking Ringleader Surrenders, Denied Bail

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said the leader of a cocaine-trafficking ring involving fourteen Penn State University students and two student fraternities surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The case centered around the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses and included the father of one student.

In a press statement announcing charges against the suspects, Sunday’s office said two of the accused, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, were the alleged suppliers who made trips to Philadelphia and New York to pick up large batches of cocaine.

Abbatiello, 24, was arraigned on numerous felonies, including multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver (cocaine) and conspiracy. He was denied bail after failing to appear a day earlier in court.

“We are pleased to report that the most significant members of this cocaine-trafficking organization are accounted for and will have their fair process in court,” Sunday said in a media statement. “These are very serious charges and the next steps will be preliminary hearings.”

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, in conjunction with State College Police Department and the 54th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, previously announced the charges on Monday.

In total, four individuals are charged with felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and related offenses. A fifth person is charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, and related misdemeanors.

The eight other student-aged defendants charged are facing misdemeanor counts of possession and paraphernalia. The father of one student is charged with felony tampering, hindering apprehension for taking steps to conceal evidence, including a safe containing drugs and cash, and obstructing the investigation.