NFL’s Malik McDowell Arrested for Public Exposure, Fighting with Police Officer

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested in Florida Monday after reportedly entering a children’s learning center in the nude and fighting with a police officer.

A police report alleges that the 25-year-old McDowell walked naked into the children’s center in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Monday. The report also claims that McDowell violently attacked a deputy leaving the officer “dazed,” according to WPLG Channel 10.

The Browns released a statement saying that the team is aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said in its statement. “We understand the severity of this matter, and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This isn’t the first time McDowell has been arrested. A wild video from 2019 shows NFL player Malik McDowell fighting with a police officer who tased the player before the brawl began.

A routine traffic stop went badly off the rails after an officer confronted McDowell at a gas station in Lathrup Village, Michigan. The officer reportedly spoke to the player after seeing him driving erratically, TMZ reported.

The stop escalated quickly after the player repeatedly refused to heed orders from the officer and a fight ensued between them inside the gas station. It was later determined that McDowell had a blood alcohol pf .189, tow-times the legal limit.

This latest arrest in Florida may present complications for his 2019 arrest in Michigan. It could also end his NFL career if the Browns decide not to give him another chance.

McDowell was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft but ended up on the injured list before the season started after an ATV accident. However, he was medically cleared to play by 2020 and eventually made his way to the Browns.

