WATCH: Gunshots Send Little Leaguers Running for Cover at North Carolina Ballpark

Two teams of Little League kids were sent scrambling for safety when shots rang out during their baseball tournament in Wilson, North Carolina, on Sunday.

The gunfire erupted at Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson causing both teams of seven and eight-year-olds to begin running, along with coaches, umps, and parents.

Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire, though the police reported that the window of a van parked nearby was shot out, TMZ Sports reported.

AGAIN: Children at a Little League baseball game in Wilson, North Carolina, had to run for cover from gunfire – some parents said they thought their children were targeted. Kids aren’t safe anywhere in America. 🎥 @WRAL #ncpol pic.twitter.com/bVSIhokkqs — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 12, 2022

Coach Chris Breslin even claims to have heard bullets whizzing by.

“I heard whizzes. I heard zoom, zoom, zoom,” Breslin told WRAL. “I heard three of them.”

The incident was so harrowing, the South Durham Little Leagues decided to pull the teams out of the NC State Tournament, saying that they were all too traumatized by the incident.

According to WTTN News, the organization put out a statement reading:

The executive committee of South Durham Little League, in consultation with the coaches of the 8U Orange All Star team and the 9U All Star team, has made the decision to pull both teams out of the NC State Tournament that was being played in Wilson, NC. This was not a decision made lightly, but it also was not a difficult decision for us to make. The events were too traumatic for us to even consider having the teams return to Wilson to play.

The South Durham Little League added that a few other local teams have also decided to forego the tournament.

So far, police have no suspects or lead on the identity of the shooter or shooters.

