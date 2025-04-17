Illinois Joins States Defying Trump’s Executive Order Protecting Women’s Sports from Trans Athletes

Democrat dominated Illinois has become the next left-wing state to defy President Trump’s rules banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports.

After being quizzed on the issue for weeks, the Illinois High School Administration (IHSA), which governs schools sports in the state, has now affirmed that they will follow Illinois state laws passed by the state’s radical Democrats which forces participation of males who identify as females into girl’s and women’s sports. Consequently, the IHSA has now officially moved to defy President Trump’s efforts to protect females from the incursion of transgender athletes, WQRF-TV reported.

In March, 40 state lawmakers sent a letter to the IHSA asking for its position on transgender athletes.

The sports organization stonewalled the request until Tuesday, when they finally replied and stated that they would not follow federal rules but would instead follow the rules the Illinois Attorney General put forward.

“The Illinois Attorney General and, more recently, the Illinois Department of Human Rights have asserted to the IHSA that the Illinois Human Rights Act requires that transgender athletes be permitted to participate in events and programs aligning with the gender with which they identify,” the IHSA said in its letter.

The organization added that obeying Trump’s commonsense ban on trans athletes would interfere with state rules. “Compliance with the [President’s] Executive Order could place the IHSA out of compliance with the Illinois Human Rights Act,” the group explained.

IHSA Board President Dan Tulley wrapped up his letter, trying to claim his organization is in an “untenable position” and has not taken a stand on which side is correct on transgender athletes. But their siding with state rules clearly puts them in the left-wing Democrat camp on the issue.

Several Republican lawmakers blasted the IHSA for its response.

“After weeks of waiting, the IHSA finally replied to our letter — and their response is ridiculous,” Republican State Senator Andrew Chesney said on social media. “This shouldn’t be controversial: girls deserve fair and safe competition. Forcing them to compete against biological males isn’t fair, and it’s not right.”

“Senate Republicans will continue to fight to protect the integrity of women’s sports in Illinois. It’s time for IHSA to follow federal guidelines and do what’s right for female athletes,” he added.

House Republican Leader Tony McCombie also ripped the IHSA for siding with radical transgender ideology.

“The IHSA has once again chosen deflection over direction, and ambiguity over action. Their response is not just late, it’s weak. Saying, ‘It’s not our problem,’ doesn’t serve the students of this state. It’s not leadership, it’s a cop-out,” McCombie said.

“This is not about politics, but student safety, and delaying clarity on this issue only prolongs the problem. If state law contradicts federal law, then the path forward is to work in good faith to resolve that conflict, not hide from it and risk losing federal dollars,” McCombie added.

Republicans are a tiny minority in the state legislature and hold little power on issues such as trans athletes.

Illinois joins states including Maine and Washington in defying the president’s Title IX rules banning trans athletes from female sports.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.