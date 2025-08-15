California County Board Bans Trans Athletes from Girls’ Sports

The Kern County Board of Education has passed a resolution to come into compliance with President Donald Trump’s Title IX rules. It will ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports in the Southern California county.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Trustee Lori Cisneros said, “Now, there be it resolved the Kern County Board of Education affirms it is for Title IX and calls on athletic governing bodies to uphold its protections by ensuring fairness in girls’ sports,” according to KBAK-TV.

The board oversees the education of about 400 students in county-run alternative education programs, but has no control over Kern’s other 46 districts.

But the board feels its resolution is a start that other districts should emulate.

“My message to the other school districts in Kern County is: Please follow our lead and protect girls. That’s the main purpose — to protect our students in girls’ sports,” trustee Lori Cisneros said, KERO-TV reported.

Still, some speakers at the meeting opposed the resolution.

One speaker exclaimed, “If the board truly cared about fairness, it would talk about equal funding for girls’ programs, better coaching resources, and ensuring all students have the equipment they need. Instead, this resolution targets one marginalized group while ignoring real inequities. That’s a double standard and a distraction from genuine solutions. Protecting women means protecting all women, including trans women.”

The Trump administration has been putting serious pressure on California to come into compliance with his Title IX changes that reversed the Biden administration’s wide expansion of policies to push the radical trans agenda.

