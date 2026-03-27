Trump Breaks News of Tiger Woods’ Plans for the 2026 Masters

President Donald Trump has broken the news on whether Tiger Woods will play in this year’s Masters Tournament.

The president was speaking by phone to Fox News’ The Five when he let the cat out of the bag about Tiger’s plans.

Trump told the hosts that Woods will be in attendance at Augusta National for this year’s tournament but will not play, the New York Post reported.

“I love Tiger, but he won’t be there,” Trump said. “He will be there, but he won’t be playing in it.”

Trump likely has the inside scoop on Tiger’s plans because the five-time green jacket winner is dating his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa (who was married to Donald Trump Jr.).

Woods has been plagued with medical issues for years. He had lumbar disk replacement surgery in October and suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon in March of last year.

“I’ve been trying. Just this body is – it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying,” Woods said on Wednesday. “I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time.”

He noted that he intends to attend the tournament and hopes to attend the Champions Dinner.

The last major event Woods played in was the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon.

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