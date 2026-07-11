England Star Harry Kane’s ‘Surreal’ Golf Trip with President Trump Sparks Heated Debate

Star England striker Harry Kane recently revealed details of a “surreal” golf outing with none other than U.S. President Donald Trump, and his, in some cases, former fans are none too pleased.
“I played all right,” Kane told reporters. We played about 18 months ago… he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach,” Kane told The Telegraph. When the President invites you somewhere… it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.
His golf is pretty good. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I am his age, that’s for sure. So, a unique experience, I was just grateful that he invited me down to play with him…”
After England’s stunning victory over Mexico, Trump took to Truth Social to praise his golf buddy, saying, “Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!”
The evidently good relationship between the two has earned Kane the ire of many online, including many of his own countrymen, who seem to feel he is no longer worthy of the same degree of their affection. Though many also came to Kane’s defense.
“I’ve lost a bit of respect for him. What the fuck,” one user wrote.
“Only those with TDS would see this as anything other than a great opportunity for Kane to spend a little time with the U.S. President. Probably a once in a lifetime opportunity,” countered another.
“Random guys from their parents’ basement lost respect for Kane. How will Kane live with himself now?” another user asked.
“If the President invites you to play golf, you go. That is what respect for the office demands,” wrote another.
“disappointed in Harry here ngl. First time I’ve lost some respect for him,” an England fan sadly wrote.
“Ewwww I can’t believe that Harry Kane agrees with his politics, he is talking as if he met his celebrity crush. I guess u really can judge a book by its cover cuz he looks like the kind of person that would support Trump. Played with Son all those years but praises someone that hates immigrants.”
England and Harry Kane take on Norway at 4 PM EST.
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