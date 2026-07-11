England Star Harry Kane’s ‘Surreal’ Golf Trip with President Trump Sparks Heated Debate

Star England striker Harry Kane recently revealed details of a “surreal” golf outing with none other than U.S. President Donald Trump, and his, in some cases, former fans are none too pleased.

“I played all right,” Kane told reporters. We played about 18 months ago… he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach,” Kane told The Telegraph. When the President invites you somewhere… it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.

His golf is pretty good. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I am his age, that’s for sure. So, a unique experience, I was just grateful that he invited me down to play with him…”

After England’s stunning victory over Mexico, Trump took to Truth Social to praise his golf buddy, saying, “Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!”

The evidently good relationship between the two has earned Kane the ire of many online, including many of his own countrymen, who seem to feel he is no longer worthy of the same degree of their affection. Though many also came to Kane’s defense.