WATCH: Teen Girl Charged After Tackling Football Player During Middle School Game

A 16-year-old girl in Tennessee finds herself facing criminal charges after an incident Tuesday night in which she charged onto a football field during a scuffle and tackled a middle school player.

The girl’s identity has not been publicly revealed.

Cameras captured the moment during a game between South Middle School and Cornersville Middle School.

According to reports, the fight broke out after a touchdown and extra point conversion by South Middle School.

It was then that the girl ran onto the field and tackled one of the South players involved in the fight.

School officials separated the combatants and handed the girl over to her parents who were in attendance, WSMV reports.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charged the teen with assault and disorderly conduct,” according to WSMV.

“Franklin County Schools issued a lifetime trespass ban from all district properties. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association also banned her from attending Cornersville Middle School home and away athletic events for one year.”