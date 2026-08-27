REPORT: UEFA to File Criminal Complaint Against FIFA’s Infantino over World Cup Sell-Off

UEFA is preparing to file a criminal complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino in response to his ill-fated attempt to sell $20 billion worth of World Cup stakes.

Specifically, the suit charged the Swiss national with “fraudulently” offering the stake in FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) without due process and consultation with the FIFA hierarchy.

According to ESPN, “UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, said on Thursday it had filed documents in a Manhattan court requesting discovery of potential evidence from the New York investment fund, Thrive Capital Management, founded by Joshua Kushner.

“Thrive and Kushner were to be the anchor investors intending to pay FIFA $4.2 billion for a 20% stake in a subsidiary that would run the soccer body’s commercial events, including the World Cup.”

UEFA’s lawyer stated, “UEFA and its counsel are contemplating a Swiss criminal proceeding against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code.

The suit suggests that the $4.2 billion could have been a “fraudulently off-market price promoted by Infantino for his own benefit.”

Infantino aborted the planned sale after UEFA and other international soccer governing bodies threatened to boycott the 2030 World Cup.

The threatened boycott was rescinded only after assurances were made that the stakes sale would not go through.