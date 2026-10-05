NJ High School Students Injured After Section of Bleachers Collapses During Football Game

At least four high school students were injured at a high school football game in New Jersey over the weekend when a section of the bleachers collapsed during a celebration.

The incident occurred during a matchup between Bergen Catholic High School and Don Bosco Prep, just as the former pulled off an upset victory. When several players ran over to the student section to celebrate, the front railing for the bleachers collapsed as hordes of students tumbled forward. Video captured the moment:

At least four sustained minor injuries, with one student being treated at the scene for a leg injury. No other serious injuries were reported, per the New York Post. Bergen Catholic High School President Brian Mahoney said that the bleachers “are inspected annually.”

“Bergen Catholic is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our students, families, staff, and supporters at all school-sponsored events,” the statement read. “At the conclusion of the Bergen Catholic Don Bosco Prep football game, a portion of the metal fence between the track and bleachers was compromised, causing the outside railing to come loose and the fence to collapse. Thankfully, only four students sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

“The bleachers are inspected annually, and we will conduct a second thorough inspection of the bleachers and surrounding structures to ensure they can safely be used for future events. The safety and well-being of our students and community remain our highest priority,” he added.