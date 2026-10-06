Indiana High School Football Standout Shot Dead Inside Vehicle

Indiana high school football standout Chris Wilson Jr. was shot and killed inside a vehicle Monday morning around 3 a.m.

WTHR noted that 17-year-old Wilson was found in a vehicle in Muncie, Indiana, and had been shot multiple times.

He was a senior at Yorktown High School and USA Today reported he had committed to play for West Virginia in 2027.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez released a statement on Wilson’s death, saying, “The West Virginia Football program is heartbroken by the news of the tragic loss of Chris Wilson Jr. this morning. We really enjoyed getting to know Chris during the recruiting process. The WVU football program sends (its) heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Chris’ family in this difficult time.”

Yorktown High School principal Stacey Brewer said, “Chris was a kind, respectful, and good young man. At 6’7″, he was hard to miss, but he never wanted the spotlight. He had a bright future and big dreams, and he was working hard to reach them. Chris will be deeply missed by our students, our staff, and our entire Yorktown community.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.