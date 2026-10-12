WATCH: Bored Broncos Fans Beat Each Other Up as the Blue & Orange Take Over SoFi Stadium

Let’s face it, the Chargers haven’t given anyone a real reason to fight L.A. traffic to go to their games. So, all too often, fans of opposing teams have braved the interstates and traveled thousands of miles to see the games.

Sunday was no different.

SoFi Stadium, allegedly home of the Los Angeles Chargers, became a sea of orange and blue as visiting Broncos fans took over.

The Chargers, 0-4 before Sunday, put up a fight but not enough to hold the attention of Broncos fans, who, with the game seemingly in hand, began fighting each other in the stands.

Plenty of Chargers fans were around, but these Broncos fans apparently thought they posed as serious a threat as their football team and decided it would be more interesting to fight each other.

It’s unknown what sparked the brawl; it’s also odd that most of the major combatants in the scrape appear to be older, which is unusual for most stadium fights.

Also odd was the involvement of the man in the Lamar Jackson jersey, since the Ravens weren’t playing in this game.

The Broncos fell to the Chargers, 23-17, making the Bolts 0-5 on the young season and virtually assuring their season is already over.

Up next, the Broncos face the defending-champion Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs, where they may have more fans than at home.