False Flag: Chinese Haverford College Professor Charged with Posing as MAGA to Stalk Jewish Colleague

Professor Guangtian Ha, who teaches at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with online harassment and intimidation after he directed “heinous” antisemitic attacks against a Jewish colleague. The Chinese professor posted as multiple anonymous MAGA accounts on X to target his victim while also smearing Trump supporters.

Ha, who teaches religion at the school, has been placed on administrative leave and is “barred from campus while the criminal process moves forward,” Haverford College President Wendy Raymond said on Tuesday, according to a report by ABC News.

The professor is accused of sending around 50 messages to a victim “using at least four different X accounts,” between around October 9, 2025, and May 20, 2026, according to an indictment filed on September 30 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania district court.

Several examples of Ha’s messages included in the indictment reportedly involve threatening, antisemitic language.

“I am deeply distressed by these allegations and want to state in the plainest of terms that any form of harassment or discrimination based on identity is unacceptable, antithetical to our values, and has no place at Haverford,” Raymond said.

“This disturbing news is made even more harmful for many given its proximity to both the Jewish High Holidays and the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks,” the Haverford president added.

Columnist Steve McGuire pointed out in a Wednesday X post that the professor — originally from China — had been “posing” as an anonymous “MAGA” supporter on the platform, and that he is actually a member of Faculty for Justice in Palestine.

In addition to disseminating hateful antisemitic messages Ha allegedly posted his Jewish colleague’s home address, infant child’s name, a photo of the family’s mailbox, countless antisemitic slurs and threats, and a reference to real-time observation of their home, McGuire wrote.

“The target’s wife twice moved out of the home with their three children because they were so terrified,” he added.

Some of the professor’s purported messages include, “Jew, get the fuck out of my country,” “Jew pig, get the fuck out of Lower Merion,” and “If jews are so special then they should also be placed in special camps and receive special treatments.”

“LM jews are going to have it big time, jew. Remember this. You scums have had it too easy. Goyim are taking America back, blood-guzzling demons,” Ha allegedly continued in another message to his colleague.

“@[Victim 1] Eliminate the jewish cockroaches. Exterminate the jewish state. [Victim 1], you will have nowhere to go. Your family has no future in the US. Give it another 10 years, and you shall see a true holocaust,” another message read.

The Haverford professor also allegedly wrote, “@[Victim 1] Fat jew, leave lower merion” and “@[Victim 1] Jew, watch your [Victim I’s minor son’s true name]. There shall be a sign.”

After the victim took security precautions, Ha apparently warned his Jewish colleague to “run” and “flee,” adding, “Blurring your home on google map and installing a security camera next to your mailbox won’t help.”

The professor allegedly went on to tell his victim “the jewish state will stop existing, whether you like it or not, which is why as an Israeli zio jew you want to recreate america in ‘iSrAeL’s’ image.”

“This won’t work. You and your family have no future here. Homeless dogs jews will once again become, if you do survive,” he apparently added.

Another purported post shows Ha claiming “The end of American jews is close,” adding, “Let’s start with the jews in Lower Merion. Watch out jewish nigga,” while another refers to Jews as “blood-sucking demons.”

“Nothing wrong to hate jews,” Ha allegedly added. “We started to decline the moment we stopped hating, eradicating and expelling jews. Babylonians knew, the Romans knew, the Spaniards knew. American jews have been exposed. Fuck anti-Zionism. HH [i.e., ‘Heil Hitler’].”

An online interview also shows the professor talking about how he believes Islam should be introduced in China by presenting its beauty and charm first, and only then discuss its politics and tenets.

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Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.