Nolte: More Regime Media Setbacks as Job Cuts Hit Far-left NBC News

The disgraced, discredited, and obsolete corporate media continue to shrink with the news today that far-left blacklisters at NBC News are cutting what could be dozens of jobs, but, sadly, fewer than fifty.

NBC News is also planning cuts later this week, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic changes. While the exact number couldn’t be determined, the job losses will be well under 50, two of the people said. A spokesperson for NBC News declined to comment. Both news organizations waited until after the U.S. presidential inauguration to make the cuts. The news media landscape is in transition as fewer people watch linear TV and more consume their news on streaming services and through social media.

This comes on the heels of the glorious news that far-left CNN will cut hundreds of jobs, the sinking Washington Post will lay off four percent of its staff (this comes after a brutal round of layoffs), the far-left Associated Press will cull about eight percent of its left-wing workforce, and HuffPo is slashing 22 percent of its staff.

Meanwhile, New Media continues to thrive, but that’s because we don’t do this:

There’s even talk that one of those NBC job cuts will come in the form of McCarthyite and Russian Collusion Hoaxster Chuck Todd, who was one of the network’s biggest stars until 2023 when DEI hire Kristen Welker took his Meet the Press gig.

The legacy media have already lost the one thing that was most precious to them: the ability to shape and influence public opinion. With their moral authority and credibility shattered, all that remains are the death twitches, which I am thrilled to document and report.

The revolution has only just begun, and it will not be over until we hear the lamentations of their purple-haired, pierced, lesbian women.

