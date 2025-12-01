Nolte: Good News! Study Shows Teens Dislike News Media

Teenagers tend to distrust and dislike the news media, and the far-left Associated Press is not happy about it.
A News Literacy Project asked teens for one word to describe the news media and 84 percent of the responses were exactly what Normal People who want Normal Teens want to hear — negative: “biased,” “crazy,” “boring,” “fake, ”bad,” “depressing,” “confusing,” “scary.”
I guess “shit” wasn’t an option.
“About half of the teens surveyed believe journalists give advertisers special treatment, make up details such as quotes, or pay or do favors for sources.” Meanwhile, nearly 60 percent said “journalists regularly take photos and videos out of context.” Only “one-third or less believe that reporters correct errors when they happen, confirm facts before reporting them, gather information from multiple sources or cover stories that help protect the public interest at least.”
Naturally, the AP blames President Trump. “To some degree,” writes the AP, “teens reflect the attitudes they’re exposed to, particularly when the most prominent politician of their age has made ‘fake news’ a mantra.”
Yeah, I’m sure the negative attitude teens hold for the news media has nothing to do with coming of age during an unprecedented era of fake news from the corporate and legacy media:
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
Naturally, the AP wants government-run schools to start media literacy classes. “That’s one of the lessons that 16-year-old Brianne Boyack has taken from her course in news literacy,” chirps the AP helpfully. “She had little trust in news going in, but has learned the importance of double-checking sources when she sees something interesting and seeking outlets she’s found reliable.”
As far as Normal People are concerned, teens distrusting and showing no interest in the news media is a very healthy thing. In a sane world, we would all want young people not to worry about anything other than figuring out who they are, who they want to be, gaining the experience and education necessary to find a decent job, and getting a start on building the foundation that will mark their place in the world. If they want to be journalists, fine.
I can’t imagine anything that destroys those golden years faster than “worrying about the world.”
Let kids be kids. Let teens be teens. Some will discover an interest in journalism and current events naturally. Some teens, like me, will discover an interest in beer, skipping school, and going to the drive-in, naturally.
Pushing “social justice” (which is what this really is all about) on a kid is, in my opinion, nothing more than destroying their innocence and denying them the irreplaceable joys that come from youth and from not knowing a world outside of your own. There’s all kinds of time to stress and worry about things you can’t control. There’s all kinds of time to get slapped around by the real world.
Leave the kids alone.
