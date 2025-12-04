Nolte: Number of Americans Who Closely Follow the News Crashes

In 2016, 51 percent of U.S. adults said they closely followed the news. Today, that number has crashed to 36 percent.

That’s what you call good news.

“People in every age group are less likely now than in 2016 to say they follow the news all or most of the time,” writes the far-left Pew Research. “But older Americans remain more likely than younger adults to do so.”

“For example, 62% of adults 65 and older now say they follow the news all or most of the time. That’s down 13 percentage points since 2016,” adds the pollster. “The decline is similar — 12 points — among adults under 30.”

“This decline in Americans’ attention to the news over the years has also occurred across other demographic groups, including education, gender, race, ethnicity and political party.”

Gee, I wonder if this might have something to do with it:

Ask yourself: Why would people consume less of something? Well, the answer is the same for anything people consume less of: They no longer find the product helpful, worth their time, appealing, or necessary.

Since 2016, the corporate media has simply burnt people out in all of those categories and accomplished this among every demographic. The media are not helpful because all they do is lie. The media are not worth your time because nothing they report is accurate. The media are not appealing because they treat everyone like fools. The media are not necessary because all they do is mislead you.

What is the media good for? Nothing.

Take Democrats. For a decade, Democrats have been assured by the corporate media that the end of Donald Trump will happen right after the next commercial break. That never happened. Then they were assured there was no way he could beat Kamala Harris after supposedly losing the 2020 election. There was no way. It was impossible. This is Brat Summer, baby. Except it was not only possible, but anyone reading the polls accurately knew it was more than likely Trump would be back in the White House.

The legacy media lie, mislead, and lead everyone down their delusional path, and I think people are sick of it — sick of the hate campaigns, the 24/7 outrage over nonsense (like the White House remodeling), and the entire institution turning itself into a sporting event of who’s up, who’s down, and why the home team (Democrats) are the only team decent people cheer. It’s all so manipulative, dishonest, and shallow… It’s all noise without substance, context, or clarity.

Simply put, people are sick of the media, sick of news, and hopefully looking for healthier ways to spend their time.

