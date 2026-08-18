Mexico Not Investigating Former President AMLO’s Son

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office revealed that they are not investigating the son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) over illegal fuel trade. The announcement came soon after the politician himself revealed that the U.S. Department of State had revoked his visa for unknown reasons.

On Monday afternoon, the FGR released a short statement claiming that there was no evidence or “protected witnesses” linking Andrés Manuel López Beltrán to the illegal fuel trade and that he was not under investigation. The statement claimed that news articles citing an FGR investigation and statements from protected witnesses were false.

The statement comes just days after Lopez Beltran made headlines throughout Mexico when he revealed that the U.S. Department of State had revoked his visa. As Breitbart Texas reported, he also sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump claiming that America was in a declining state and demanding that he fire Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Undersecretary of State Christopher Landau for having revoked his visa. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also jumped in, claiming that the move was politically motivated and was an attempt by the U.S. to interfere with Mexican politics.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Sheinbaum made similar comments in the past, particularly after the U.S. Department of Justice criminally indicted Ruben Rocha Moya, the current governor of Sinaloa, on drug trafficking conspiracy and weapons charges. The criminal indictment accuses Rocha Moya and nine other top state officials of working with the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for bribes and political power. Rather than work with U.S. authorities to arrest and extradite the wanted fugitives, Sheinbaum has publicly defended Rocha Moya, claiming that there is no evidence of wrongdoing on his part and that the indictment was politically motivated in an attempt to tarnish Mexico’s ruling party, MORENA. Sheinbaum, López Beltrán, and Rocha Moya are all part of the MORENA party, as well as a large number of other politicians who have had their visas revoked as well.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.