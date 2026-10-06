Mexican President: No Evidence of Cartel Shooting at Texas Border

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed that there is no evidence that cartel gunmen fired on U.S. law enforcement in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The denial comes days after the U.S. government announced the deployment of hundreds of troops to secure the area after gunmen fired at U.S. Coast Guard boats.

During her morning conference, Sheinbaum claimed that they had received information from the U.S. about shots fired from Mexico at U.S. forces. The Mexican president stated that no one from the Mexican military or Mexican Navy has found any evidence of a shooting in the area.

U.S. officials stated the shooting took place in late September, near Roma, Texas, when boats from the U.S. Coast Guard were carrying out river patrol operations and came under fire from gunmen on the Mexican side, Breitbart Texas reported. In response to the shooting, the U.S. government deployed hundreds of troops to the region in an attempt to shut down the busy drug and human smuggling corridor.

South of the border of Roma is the Mexican border city of Miguel Alemán, a long-standing bastion of the Gulf Cartel, with a history of cartel shootouts and mass killings.

According to Sheinbaum, Mexican authorities did not find any evidence of a shooting, and the U.S. government did not provide Mexico with any evidence either. However, she instructed Mexican military forces to carry out a “Mirror Operation,” in which her forces would patrol the Mexican side while U.S. military forces would work on the Texas side. She said the move was meant to address the U.S. government’s concerns.

Sheinbaum’s claim of the U.S. not providing evidence of the shooting is eerily similar to the comments she made earlier this year when the U.S. Department of Justice criminally indicted Sinaloa’s Governor Ruben Rocha Moya on drug conspiracy and weapons charges for allegedly working with the Sinaloa Cartel, Breitbart Texas reported. Since then, rather than helping with the arrest and extradition, Sheinbaum has publicly defended Rocha Moya, claiming that the U.S. government has not provided any evidence of wrongdoing by Rocha Moya, who hails from Sheinbaum’s Morena Party.

Similarly, Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal is also from Morena; Breitbart Texas previously reported that Villarreal used a faction of the Gulf Cartel in central Tamaulipas to threaten the public into voting for him during his gubernatorial run.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.