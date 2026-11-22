Despite an intense hours-long shootout involving dozens of armored trucks, .50 caliber weapons, and explosives, that brought the state of Sinaloa to a standstill, Mexico’s government revealed that only four soldiers and seven gunmen died.

The low number of casualties highlights the effectiveness of Mexican troops who worked with U.S. intelligence to track down and arrest one of the most powerful drug lords in Mexico. As Breitbart Texas reported, on Friday night, Mexico’s military raided a series of properties in the city of Guasave, the stronghold of Isidro “Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores, the leader of the Beltran Leyva Cartel.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s Security Cabinet revealed that the military set up a perimeter to prevent escapes and to block cartel reinforcements from arriving as a core group of special forces soldiers moved in to arrest El Chapo Isidro.

During his more than 15-year reign as head of the Beltran Leyva Cartel, Meza set himself apart by largely avoiding unnecessary conflict, but he had an army of highly trained paramilitary troops feared by other cartels. In recent months, Meza’s troops had been highly effective in fighting off incursions from Cartel Jalisco New Generation, as well as Los Chapitos. Those incursions led El Chapo Isidro to join forces with Los Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel after months of trying to avoid picking sides in the fierce turf war between Los Chapitos and Los Mayos.

Meza has long been a target of the U.S. government, which had offered a large reward for his capture. His arrest in Mexico follows an extradition warrant, since he is wanted in the United States on terrorism and drug charges. The arrest was highly praised by the U.S. government, which has been pressuring Mexico to take a more active role in fighting drug cartels.

His arrest was also met with congratulations from Mexican politicians. Former Tamaulipas governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca published a video in which individuals tied to Mexico’s political elite said El Chapo Isidro had given suitcases full of money to current Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal and to Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya. Rocha Moya remains a fugitive from the U.S. Department of Justice, wanted on drug conspiracy and weapons charges, even though Mexico’s government has been refusing to arrest him and extradite him.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.