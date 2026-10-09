Another Millennial Mom Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Trying to Kill Her Small Children

Authorities have charged a Texas mother with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her two young children in what appears to be another case of a millennial mom committing violence against her own kids.

The children are recovering in the hospital, as well as the father who was also allegedly stabbed in the family home when he tried to intervene, according to police.

Holly Leeann Flores, 37, of Northlake, Texas, a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has been charged with stabbing her 10-month-old infant and three-year-old toddler before the father came to their rescue.

Surrounding the highly-publicized trial of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy for murdering her three children and blaming postpartum depression, at least a half dozen cases of mother’s across the U.S. committing violence against their own have emerged in national news outlets.

Most recently, as Breitbart News reported late last month, a South Carolina mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her two children some 50 times during a manic, unhinged attack that left one of them facing possible amputation, according to authorities.

On the heels of the Clancy case, the Texas incident this week went viral on social media, with one account on X headlining the story “IT HAPPENED AGAIN!”

It remains to be seen if the attack represents what Breitbart columnist John Nolte called “Lindsay Clancy Contagion” is an actual trend in criminal pathology or are such being found and reported more often by national media to garner clicks because of the massive interest in the Clancy case.

The act of a parent killing their own children is known in criminology as “filicide.”

The alleged attack in Texas took place early Tuesday morning, police said, when they were called to the home and found the children with chest area stab wounds.

Flores’ husband, reportedly stabbed in his head, was treated for “non-life-threatening” stab wound, local news outlets reported.

Apparently the home was troubled.

The New York Post reported per the Northlake’s Chief of Police Robert Crawford that the department has responded to the family’s home five times since March of this year for “welfare concerns.”

Crawford called the attack “heartbreaking.”

Jail records now indicate that Flores is facing two counts of attempted aggravated capital murder of a child under 10 years of age and aggravated assault with a weapon, Fox News reported.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.