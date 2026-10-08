Nolte: Global Warming Screed ‘Digger’ Projected to Become Biggest Bomb Ever

The news here isn’t that Digger could lose $250 million. Just a few days ago, Breitbart News told you that. The news here is the entertainment media are finally reporting that, after two weeks of slavishly reporting the utter lie that $300 million was break-even for a movie that cost almost that much to produce and promote.

“Digger … is poised to lose a stunning $250 million by the end of its run,” reports the far-left Wrap. “Skydance executives were shocked to learn the extent of the loss of the Warner Bros. movie directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu when the company was handed over this week.”

And then TheWrap does the math Breitbart News has done from the beginning…

“The budget of the movie, according to multiple insiders, was $173 million,” the report adds. “Another insider put the final budget at $163 million. The marketing budget was about $100 million, mostly related to Cruise’s global press tour.”

“The film is not expected to exceed $40 million in worldwide box office[.]”

As we reported two days ago:

So Warner Bros. spent somewhere between $250 million and $280 million to produce and promote this stinkbomb, and even though theaters take 50 percent of the gross, we’re told it needs only $300 million to break even. […] A movie has to gross at least twice its overall budget to break even, which makes Digger’s break even at around $500 to $600 million. At this rate, Digger will not reach $100 million worldwide, which means it could lose up to $200 million.

The only reason I reported a potential $200 million loss instead of $250 million was due to my optimistic estimate that Digger could do better than $40 million worldwide.

TheWrap slapped “exclusive” on its report, as if doing simple math is an exclusive.

Who was this movie made for? Who’s the audience for an ugly-looking movie that uglies up a major American movie star in a movie trailer where everyone’s using their outdoor voice in the most obnoxious and smug way imaginable?

If Digger does indeed lose $250 million, Tom Cruise will have starred in the biggest money-loser in Hollywood history (not counting for inflation). Right now, that title is held by The Marvels (21023) with a $237 million loss.

John Carter lost $200 million in 2012.

Disney’s grooming cartoon Strange World lost $197 million in 2022.

Maybe make movies for Normal People? Just an idea.