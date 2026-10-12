Oh my, this is beyond glorious. Sacha Baron Cohen is a big, fat, fascist fan of censorship, and now his new Ali G movie has lost its theatrical rollout after woketards declared it racist.

Let’s play a game: Who said this…? Go on. Try to guess … who said this?

This is not about limiting anyone’s free speech. This is about giving people, including some of the most reprehensible people on earth, the biggest platform in history to reach a third of the planet. Freedom of speech is not freedom of reach. Sadly, there will always be racists, misogynists, anti-Semites, and child abusers. But I think we could all agree that we should not be giving bigots and pedophiles a free platform to amplify their views and target their victims.

Is the speaker…

a) The woketards looking to censor the Ali G movie? b) The fascist Sacha Baron Cohen looking to censor the rest of us, never dreaming his fascist demands would someday be used to kill something of his?

Oh, you know it’s “b,” baby. And now the universe has bent towards justice…

I’m told that this ‘Ali G’ movie will play theatrically for only one week. That’s it. The original plan was for a more robust rollout, but things have changed since then. The film, which is Cohen’s feature directorial debut, has been mired in controversy, especially in the UK. Whether that controversy is what led to a shorter rollout has not been confirmed. If you remember, Picturehouse Cinemas, a UK cinema chain, announced that it would not screen “Ali G: Who Iz I?” in October, mostly because of the character’s “racist stereotypes.” The campaign is being led by the media-monitoring organization NewsCord, which has urged other major UK cinema chains, including Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Everyman and Showcase, to refuse to screen the movie. The group claims Cohen uses satire as a “cover for enforcing racist stereotypes” and has accused the Ali G revival of bringing back a “racist caricature.” More than 27,000 emails (!) have reportedly been sent to cinema chains.

Sacha Baron Cohen doesn’t want to live in a world where “racists” have access to platforms, and now his big comeback movie has been branded racist, and now he’s lost the “robust rollout,” and we should all be happy for Sacha Barton Cohen because he’s getting exactly what he advocated for.

Of course, his Ali G character is not racist. He’s making fun of white kids who adopt black culture, not black people.

But in the world Cohen demands, that kind of nuance doesn’t matter. Cohen wants to live in a world where The Mob decides what is and isn’t racist, and corporations bow and scrape to The Mob.

Welcome to that world, Sacha, or Sacha Baron, or whatever the hell your name is.