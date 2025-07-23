The British government said that it is urgently important to restore the “social fabric” of the country amid warnings that anti-mass migration sentiment could see another summer of riots break out in the country.

Downing Street said that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Southport attack, in which a second-generation African migrant teen stabbed three young girls to death and left ten others injured.

Anger over the horrific attack and the government’s open borders agenda saw thousands take to the streets in protests and riots from both native British communities and mostly-Muslim ethnic minority groups.

Now, a year on, there are deep concerns of a re-run of the chaos of last summer. “We are going to have a summer of riots. You can just feel it. It is a tinderbox,” an unnamed parliamentarian told the BBC, as Britain braces for more social unrest, and as anti-migration protests have already begun to erupt outside of migrant hotels in Epping and in Norfolk over the past week.

In a statement per Sky News, Number 10 said that Prime Minister Starmer recognised during the meeting on Tuesday that it is “vital” to begin “repairing and improving the social fabric, trust, and integration in communities across the country.”

Downing Street also said that Deputy PM Angela Rayner, whom Starmer has tasked to focus on social cohesion, admitted that in conjunction with other economic factors, “immigration and the impacts on local communities and public services” have had a “profound impact on society”.

“She said it was incumbent on the government to acknowledge the real concerns people have and to deliver improvements to people’s lives in their communities,” the government readout stated. This acknowledgement was hedged by the typically pro-mass migration Labour Party government, which maintained that Britain remains a “successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith country.”

A key flashpoint has been migrant hotels, which previous Tory governments began to use to house mostly young male illegals while their asylum claims were being processed. Although the Starmer government vowed to end the scheme, it has admitted that it will likely be in use until at least 2029.

In addition to the billions being spent to house the more than 32,000 migrants, a major concern among locals has been the danger posed to their communities by the young, foreign men being placed within their midst. This concern is likely warranted, with a recent report examining just 70 of the hotels in use, migrants have been accused of committing over 700 crimes during the past three years, including alleged rapes and sexual assaults.

This was at the heart of the recent protests and violence witnessed in the Essex town of Epping, with enraged locals taking to the streets and sometimes clashing with police after a hotel migrant from Ethiopia was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old local girl just days after entering the country illegally.

The increased tensions between native Britons and migrant communities come amid growing warnings of the potential for civil war breaking out in the country. One of the leading figures warning of such an eventuality, Professor David Betz, of the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, has said that multiculturalism is at the top of the list of motivating factors for the growing division.

Despite having long championed the artificial diversity imposed on Britain, leading figures in the Labour Party appear to be waking up to the societal detriments of the open borders project.

Liz Lloyd, Downing Street’s executive director of policy and delivery, reportedly said last month: “Social cohesion is fraying at the edges, as services are unable to keep up with changes in time and migration.”