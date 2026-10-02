Germany wants Britain to re-join the European Union, its Ambassador in London has said after Prime Minister Burnham indicated he would be willing to re-run or even disregard the historic 2016 Brexit referendum.

European nations reacted with delight at the notion Britain’s left-wing government might overturn the mandate for Brexit and take the country back into the European Union, with French President Emmanuel Macron leaping at the chance to slam Britons for voting for “lies”, and now Germany saying it wants to be active in getting the UK back into the Union.

Ambassador Susanne Baumann of Germany told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that her government considers the United Kingdom to be “an integral part of Europe – its history, its present and its future” and that it welcomed the news its Prime Minister was discussing the overturning of the largest democratic mandate in British history, the 2016 referendum.

The Ambassador told the paper: “It is, of course, for the British people to decide how close they want that relationship to be. But let me be clear: in Germany you will always find a partner for setting the ambition as high as we can.”

These remarks followed others by French President Macron, who as reported said earlier this week that “Brexit is the biggest lie of the last 30 years”.

The love bombing of Britain by European partners now underlines the abusive relationship between Britain and Brussels, with the bloc openly admitting at the time that the painful withdrawal process was serving as a warning to others to not dare try and walk away too. Eurosceptics in other European nations admitted this had worked, with “the EU [doing] its utmost to complicate Britain’s departure”.

While some have cited the mismanagement of Brexit by pro-remain political parties delivering a policy they opposed as a reason to prove Brexit had failed and to promote re-joining Europe, it is claimed even if the UK were to go back to Brussels, it would be on even worse terms than its previous membership. In a speech on Thursday in which he told Prime Minister Burnham that by u-turning on his own promise to leave Brexit alone he simply makes Reform UK more powerful, Farage asserted Britain re-joining would mean surrendering its own currency to the Euro, and opening its borders still further.