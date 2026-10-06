Two Canadian Soldiers Arrested on Kidnapping, Organized Crime Charges

Two Canadian Armed Forces members were removed from duty after being detained and charged with a slate of serious criminal offenses.

Department of National Defence (DND) spokesperson Laura McIntyre-Grills told CTV News that Sachintha Fernando and James Moreau, have been removed from their duties, confirming that the two men were arrested on August 11, 2026. Fernando and Moreau are members of the 7th Toronto Regiment, a reserve unit part of Canada’s 32 Canadian Brigade based at Toronto’s Moss Park Armory.

Both Fernando and Moreau are facing charges of kidnapping, organized crime, and the theft of firearms and weapons.Both men hold the rank of bombardier, a Canadian Army rank equivalent to corporal.

“Following their arrests, both individuals were removed from military duties and their access to CAF equipment, facilities, and bases was restricted,” McIntyre-Grills said in a statement shared with Canadian outlets.

“They remain members of the CAF pending the outcome of an administrative review. An administrative review is a formal process used to assess matters that may affect a member’s continued service while providing procedural fairness,” she continued.

The Toronto Sun detailed an administrative review is a “formal process used to assess matters that may affect a member’s continued service,” ensuring the accused receive procedural fairness at the same time.

The Canadian Department of National Defense has not publicly disclosed details on the allegations against the two officials at press time, referring further questions to Toronto’s Police — which is yet to publicly comment on the matter at press time.

Several Canadian outlets noted that they reached out to the Toronto Police for additional information on the charges presented against Fernando and Moreau, but none of the outlets immediately received a response as of Monday.

Canadian Army officials are reportedly cooperating with Toronto Police in the ongoing investigation.

Spokesperson McIntyre-Grills explained to CTV News and other Canadian outlets that Fernando enrolled in the Canadian Army as a Reservist in January 2020, but has not been deployed to a CAF operation.

Moreau, for its part, enlisted as a Reservist in March 2018 and was deployed in Operation LASER, the CAF’s response to the Coronavirus Pandemic situation