Never one to miss out on a public appearance, an open microphone and media attention, career protester Greta Thunberg emerged on the streets just outside Paris on Tuesday morning to join the left-wing demonstrations currently roiling France.

FRANCE24 reports the Swedish activist joined protesters blockading a high school near the capital, reportedly “boosting the movement’s visibility” as authorities warn violence is intensifying despite a decline in school closures.

Wearing her now trademark keffiyeh, the 23-year-old spoke to journalists gathered in Saint-Denis, where more than a hundred students came together early in the morning to block the entrance.

Thunberg’s diminutive form could be seen stopping for selfies alongside admirers, all while smiling and posing with a shyly affected air for the gathered media that rushed to greet her.

“Young people aren’t being included in the discussions. Our future is being stolen from us and, as we’ve seen here, schools aren’t receiving the investment they need,” she reportedly lamented.

“So, what are we supposed to do? Give up? Of course not. That is precisely what people are saying here: we are not going to give up and we are going to fight for this future that is being stolen from us right before our eyes,” she added, saying she was “extremely proud of French students.”

Thousands of people – mainly high school pupils, university students and teachers – are marching in towns and cities across France all of Tuesday as part of the movement’s fifth round of protests, the report notes.

As Breitbart News reported, so far some 2,376 people are facing charges as a result of the violent nationwide unrest, 65 percent of whom have already been brought before a judge.

Le Figaro reported authorities have remanded 21 people in custody, including 15 adults and 6 minors.

Meanwhile, the Élysée Palace has reportedly estimated the left-wing driven riots have set the country back by “at least 30 million euros” ($33 million) since the civil unrest began in mid-September.