Farage and Reform are having fun with the GTA VI release, making their own parodies

Imagined GTA Reform missions include border control and tackling crime in a diverse London neighbourhood

Critics of the light-hearted parodies told to “get a life”

Reform UK has leant into GTA IV mania, posting a series of parodies re-imagining the franchise with a border control mission.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is returning to the Brussels Parliament of the European Union on Thursday for the first time since taking Britain out of the bloc in 2020, where he will take a stand against Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s attempt to undo Brexit. Yet before stepping on the Eurostar, Mr Farage posted a series of zeitgeist-grabbing GTA VI parodies highlighting party personalities and policies.

In one clip, Mr Farage is seen game controller in hand, playing as party home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf, who is seen ‘in game’ catching a ride on an inflatable boat towards Dover. In another, party finance spokesman Robert Jenrick is depicted tackling a thief, taking him down in Brixton, a multicultural London suburb.

In the clip, a mission checklist for ‘Brixton Market: Stop the shoplifters’ gives victory conditions “detain the thieves”, “return stolen goods”, and “handover to Metropolitan Police”. As the thief is tackled outside a branch of popular British takeaway outlet Greggs, boxes of electrical goods spill out of the man’s cross-body bag.

Perhaps appropriately given the British legal system’s view on vigilantes, the player apprehending thieves is shown having a police ‘wanted’ level.

Mr Jenrick has set himself up as something of a vigilante in London, and has intervened against fare dodgers on the city’s public transport and people selling stolen goods several times in a campaign against anti-social behaviour.

In the videos, Farage enthuses as he ‘plays’ the parody games: “I should be working on the Brussels speech but, you know what? Grand Theft Auto Vi is out and look! Zia is stopping the boats off Dover! Go on Zia… and here’s Brixton Market. A shoplifter! There goes Rob Jenrick, rugby-tackling him to the ground. Rob, what a great enforcer of the law this man is.”

Others have got in on the act, with close Farage associated Andy Wigmore posted his own Grand Theft Auto, Robert Jenrick sharing another A.I.-generated parody trailer, and the Reform UK Tiktok account re-imagining key Reform figures as loading screen characters.

Local newspaper The Nottingham Post which covers Jenrick’s Newark constituency notes the MP came in for some criticism by political opponents for sharing the GTA parody content. The report further noted a Reform spokesman suggesting in return: “It’s a bit of fun, people need to get a life”.