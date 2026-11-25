Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris announced Wednesday that 114 illegal migrants left the country on what he described as the largest charter return flight ever organized in Greece by the International Organization for Migration, after opting for voluntary departure over jail time.

The passengers held no legal residency status in Greece and came from nine Asian and African nationalities. Neither the destination nor the date of the flight was disclosed.

Greece offers one choice to migrants whose asylum claims are rejected. They serve two to five years in prison under a law its parliament approved in September 2025, or they take the exit. Rejected applicants are told they can “go voluntarily back to your country of origin,” Plevris told Breitbart News in August.

The prison term carries a fine of at least 5,000 euros. The window to leave voluntarily was cut to 14 days, with electronic monitoring available during it.

Plevris walked through the effect on a single corridor during that interview. Egyptians traveling through Libya accounted for 3,200 illegal arrivals in the first half of 2025 against 69 returns. In the same stretch of 2026, with the law in force, arrivals fell to 802, and returns climbed to 330. The migration minister said he wants Greece to match its returns to its arrivals.

Roughly 70 percent of arrivals do not present a refugee profile and are held in detention while their applications are examined, he said. The ministry monitors 33 facilities from an operations center at its Athens headquarters.

IOM-assisted voluntary returns rose 54 percent over the first ten months of 2026, the Greek minister wrote Wednesday.

He had previewed the charter operation two days earlier on SKAI television, where he put the government’s newest enforcement figures on the record.

“Deportations are currently up 20% on last year, while forced returns are up 35%,” Plevris said.

The tougher rules reach seven countries. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Indonesia, and Nepal are all on the list.

Greece still counted 40,000 arrivals through the first eleven months of 2026. Of those, 25,000 traveled from Libya toward Crete.

Plevris has credited President Donald Trump’s return to office with pushing European governments toward tighter migration rules, and he told Breitbart News he considers that shift the best thing the American president did.

Nearly three in ten U.S. deportation cases ended with an illegal alien choosing to leave on his own in 2025. That was the highest share on record. The Department of Homeland Security raised its exit stipend to $2,600 and a free flight home in January.