Zohran Mamdani Declares Illegal Migrants Are ‘New Yorkers’

New York’s immigrant Mayor Zohran Mamdani says criminal illegal migrants are New Yorkers regardless of federal immigration law, history, or public opinion.

“I am angry tonight,” he posted late Thursday, adding:

Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker… ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now.

Mamdani’s declaration means he is forcing Americans in New York to share their civic spaces, culture-setting ability, limited economic resources, and political power with all foreigners who sneak into the city. That demand is shared by an increasing number of Democrats.

Mamdani is a Ugandan-born Muslim who got citizenship after his foreign-born parents brought him to the United States at age seven in 1991. He used his citizenship to win the city’s mayoralty at the head of a “Red/Green” coalition of migrants, Muslims, progressives, college graduates, Latinos, and blacks.

Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin slammed Mamdani’s claim:

He used words like ‘New Yorkers’ by describing Oscar [Bergdahl] as a New Yorker. I’m sorry, he’s from the Dominican Republic. He came to this country legally a few years ago, and ever since he’s come in, he’s committed crime and crime after crime. Our records show that he may only been in the country for three years. Of course, he came under the Biden administration, and he has three years of extensive criminal activity. You’re going to call that a New Yorker?… He said that ICE is “Rotten to the core.” Really? The men and women at ICE each day are enforcing the laws that he refuses to enforce… We arrest thousands weekly that are criminals, [we’re] going after the worst of the worst, and he turns a blind eye to it and wanting to stand up for his own NYPD officers that, by the way, protect him every single day.

Mamdani has repeatedly declared New York as an amnesty city — or a “sanctuary city” — and he provides government protections and aid to many illegal migrants at huge economic and civic cost to ordinary Americans. The migrants divert much federal aid to New York City, keep the city’s population and property prices stable despite poor government, and provide donors with a large pool of dependent and powerless workers.

The anti-citizen rhetoric makes sense for Mamdani, who must zig-zag between the self-serving demands of his imported, poor, and diverse coalition and the political need to keep American job-creators from fleeing the city.

The man wounded by police — and supported by Mamdani — is an illegal migrant from the Dominican Republic, with a long criminal record since he was welcomed to the United States by President Joe Biden’s deputies.

But the federal government will enforce national laws in New York, Mullin said Friday morning.

“I spoke to the mayor several times last night,” Mullin said, adding:

He was wanting us to release this individual back onto the streets. President Trump actually got involved and said that we would release him to New York’s finest if NYPD wants to take the [criminal] charges and pursue the charges. We’ll be happy to release him to the custody of NYPD. I shared that with the mayor. The mayor once again said we will not be detaining him. Wanted us to walk away and allow this dangerous criminal back onto the streets. Once again, the mayor was completely silent last week when his own NYPD officer was stabbed seven times by two criminals that they had released back into the streets. He didn’t see the outrage that he spoke from a podium last night from, but he wants to go after ICE for enforcing our nation’s laws.

“Our job is to enforce the nation’s laws and go after the worst of the worst, and our men and women do a dang good job at it every single day,” he added.