Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 900: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on Tim Walz and the Minnesota Somali Fraud Scandal

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the financial fraud scandal engulfing Minnesota’s Somali community and what responsibility the state’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz had in this scandal. Emmer also discusses President Trump’s deportation policies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

