The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges Monday for 16 individuals – including one illegal alien – for election crimes.

According to the DOJ, the cases involve not only an illegal alien and legal non-citizens voting in federal elections – something Democrat politicians frequently deny happens – but individuals voting on behalf of the dead, casting multiple ballots, and making false statements on citizenship applications in order to register to vote.

In the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, one illegal alien as well as three lawful permanent residents were charged with “with voting by an alien.” Hacina Saadi, 48, has been identified as the illegal alien from France who is accused of voting during the 2024 election. The others are also accused of voting in that election as well:

Pakistani national Jamil Ahmad, 50, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by information with voting by an alien during the 2024 election. Pakistani national Nighat Jamil, 47, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by information with voting by an alien during the 2024 election. Portuguese national Paulo Silva, 54, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by information with voting by an alien during the 2024 election.

Two aliens – lawful permanent residents – Peruvian national Silvia Delgado Phelps and Jamaican national Staciann Pollion Davis, were also charged by criminal complaint with voting as an alien in the Southern District of Alabama.

More per the DOJ’s press release:

Cuban national Andre’s [sic] Garcia, 64, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged with two counts of illegally voting in federal elections in November 2022 and November 2024. Garcia knew he was not a U.S. citizen but nevertheless claimed to be one when registering to vote in 2004 and again in 2013. Garcia has allegedly voted regularly for the last 20 years in at least 15 elections, including at least 13 federal elections.

Forrest Scott Woody, 68, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, has been charged with illegally voting more than once. According to the indictment, Woody voted twice in the 2024 general election. In particular, he voted in Calhoun County, Alabama, after having already voted in the same election in Henderson County, North Carolina.

Canadian national Stanley Walton, 82, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged with unlawfully voting in the 2022 general election. Walton allegedly voted even though he was not a U.S. citizen.

Lizabeth Almonte Rosa, 24, a naturalized U.S. citizen from the Dominican Republic, has been charged by criminal complaint with voting by an alien in a federal election and unlawfully procuring citizenship. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Rosa was not a citizen when she was registered to vote.

British national Cary Ann Patterson, 59, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged with illegally voting in a federal election as an alien. The complaint alleges that Patterson voted in November 2024. According to court documents, in 2005, the Gallia County Board of Elections received a voter registration card for Patterson in which “Yes” was marked in response to the question, “Are you a U.S. citizen?” Based on Gallia County Board of Elections records, Patterson allegedly voted in at least 10 elections as an alien.

Canadian national Sandra Madeline Watson, 59, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged with illegal voting by an alien in a federal election. Watson allegedly voted in an election held for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of the President, Vice President, member of the Senate, or member of the House of Representatives, knowing she was not a U.S. citizen.

The DOJ also announced charges against Polish national Dawid Nalepa, charged with unlawfully voting as an alien after coming into the country around 2020 through the Visa Waiver Program. He is accused of casting a ballot despite his non-citizen status in the 2024 election.

Pakistani national Arshed Zuberi and Filipino national Eliza M. Moss were also charged by criminal complaint with illegally voting in a federal election as aliens.

Additionally, Patrick Perea, 62, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of fraudulent voting, accused of trying to vote on behalf of his dead wife via her absentee ballot in the 2024 election.

These realities come as Democrats and establishment Republicans continue to oppose the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would require a person to present proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections and a photo ID at the time of voting. All the while, polls show a broad consensus among Americans, as most believe one should have to show a valid photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote, as Breitbart News has detailed.