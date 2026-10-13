MN Democrat Senate Candidate Peggy Flanagan Shares Her Ojibwe Name: ‘I’m Going to Be Minnesota’s Voice’

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) shared the meaning of her Ojibwe name, stating that she would be “Minnesota’s voice in the U.S. Senate” and not President Donald Trump’s.

In a post on X, Flanagan, who is also running for the United States Senate in Minnesota against Republican opponent Michele Tafoya, explained that her Ojibwe name, “Gizhiiwewidamookwe,” means: “Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman.”

“My Ojibwe name is Gizhiiwewidamookwe, which means ‘Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman,'” Flanagan wrote. “I’m going to be Minnesota’s voice in the U.S. Senate — not Donald Trump’s.”

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported in December 2025, that Flanagan, who is “a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) native Americans” was seen in a video wearing a hijab “to tell Somali migrants” that she had their “back”:

Flanagan was chosen by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz as his running mate in 2018. She is not a Muslim; she is instead a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) native Americans and has won election as Walz’s running mate in two elections. With President Donald Trump’s administration focusing on the massive fraud and welfare funding theft by Somali migrants in the Gopher State, Flanagan apparently wanted to reassure Somali migrants that she and Walz are working for them.

Several people responded to Flanagan’s post stating that they thought her Indian name was “Loud Obnoxious Woman.”

“Never ceases to amaze me her Indian name is ‘Loud Obnoxious Woman’ (and she is proud of it),” one person wrote in a post on X.

“Huh… and here I thought your Ojibwe name was AnnonyingLoudWhiteWoman, which means ‘Annoying Loud White Woman,'” another person wrote. “Shows what I know, right?”

“This is beyond cringeworthy,” another person wrote.