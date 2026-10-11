WATCH: Browns’ KC Concepcion Knocked Out by Vicious Hit in Jets Game

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver KC Concepcion found himself on the wrong end of a vicious hit that left fans stunned and him unconscious in the first half of Cleveland’s game against the Jets.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson threw to Concepcion, but Jets safety Fitzpatrick smashed him, drawing several flags.

Concepcion lay motionless, face down on the ground, as trainers rushed to the injured player.

On a promising note, Concepcion did walk off under his own power. The rookie sensation made his way straight to the locker room for further evaluation before the team ruled him out.

The Jets and Browns are currently locked in a tough defensive struggle, with New York leading 7-6 early in the third quarter.