Sheinbaum Mad After U.S. Ambassador Helps Mexican Governor Start Anti-Cartel State Police Academy

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is upset with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson and the Governor of Querétaro after the two met to lay the first stone for a new international state police academy.

This week, Sheinbaum raised the issue at a news conference, saying that in Querétaro they held an event where no one from the federal government was invited. Sheinbaum highlighted that Johnson’s visit had not been coordinated through her foreign relations ministry.

Sheinbaum said it was her duty to “expose” the event and that Querétaro cannot establish the school without the federal government’s permission. She also claimed Johnson acted out of line by not going through federal channels to attend the event and help coordinate the school’s formation.

The event that upset Sheinbaum was the announcement of a new State Interdiction Academy in Querétaro where state police officers would receive advanced training on fighting drug cartels and terrorist organizations. After the event, Johnson issued a statement praising Querétaro for its proactive approach and calling it an example to follow.

After Sheinbaum’s comments, several Mexican journalists criticized the politician for her claims, saying members of Mexico’s military and the federal Attorney General’s Office attended the event.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.