At least six people have been killed after a car was rammed into a large crowd of festival-goers in Belgium on Sunday morning.

At least six people have died, including a child, and over 70 have been injured, more than 20 seriously. The collision on Sunday morning is unexplained as of the time of publication — although at least one person has been arrested by Belgian police.

According to Belgian broadcaster RTL Info, the incident took place as locals prepared for a local carnival, which involves traditional celebrants known as ‘Gilles’ getting up early in the morning to dance throughout the event.

“We were picking up the Gilles, we were going from house to house. We were on a long straight line and there were more or less 150 people,” said festival attendee Fabrice Collignon, who also works as a host for RTL.

“We heard a noise huge coming from behind the company and the car literally drove into the group of people,” he continued.

“It’s a scene I never thought I’d see in my life. The car accelerated and… everyone was on the ground.”

“People were screaming. There was music and smiles and three seconds later, it was screaming. It was horrible.”

Horrible nouvelle depuis Strépy-Bracquegnies. Une communauté qui se rassemblait pour faire la fête a été frappée en plein cœur. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et leurs proches. Tout mon soutien va aussi aux services d'urgence pour leur aide et l'assistance apportées. — Alexander De Croo 🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) March 20, 2022

Local politicians have been quick to express their dismay at the incident, with the local mayor seemingly struggling to express himself regarding the terrible event.

“There are no words, it’s horror,” said mayor Jacques Gobert. “Having arrived there some time after the disaster, seeing these bodies scattered on the road, the people who are in pain… You can’t imagine that it could exist and unfortunately, this is what takes place.”

“There are no words,” he continued.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has also posted a small statement regarding the incident on social media, expressing his condolences to the victims.

“Horrible news from Strépy-Bracquegnies,” De Croo wrote. “A community gathering to celebrate was struck in the heart.”

“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” he continued. “All my support also goes to the emergency services for their help and assistance provided.”

This story is developing…