Shooting at Greek Shipping Company Leaves Four Dead, Including Owner and Suspected Gunman

Police officers and ambulances stand at the road outside a shipping company, south of Athe
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images
Breitbart London

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – Three people were fatally shot Monday in the offices of a shipping company near Athens and the suspected gunman also took his life as police special forces prepared to confront him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the shipping company office in Glyfada, a seaside suburb of the capital. The alleged gunman, an unidentified company employee, entered the building armed with a shotgun and handgun, according to several witnesses.

Police spokesperson Consantia Dimoglidou said the owner of the company was among the victims.

Police officers stand on the balcony of a shipping company, south of Athens, on February 12, 2024. Three people were killed on February 12, 2024, by shots fired by a man who barricaded himself in the premises of a shipping company in the seaside suburb of Athens. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP) (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers stand on the balcony of a shipping company, south of Athens, on February 12, 2024. Three people were killed on February 12, 2024, by shots fired by a man who barricaded himself in the premises of a shipping company in the seaside suburb of Athens. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP) (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The suspected perpetrator, who worked for the family, was found dead in a different area from the three deceased people at the company. He had his assault weapon next to him and appears to have shot himself in the head,” Dimoglidou said.

She said police and special forces officers had entered the building before the suspected shooter was found and had been making sure other employees were moved safely out of the building.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.