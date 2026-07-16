The E.U. and Ukraine on Wednesday announced a drone deal between Brussels and Kyiv during European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to the Ukrainian capital.

The announcement agreement, the European Commission said, sees the E.U. combine its industrial base with Ukrainian expertise for the manufacturing of drones. Von der Leyen traveled to Ukraine on the occasion of Ukraine’s July 15 Statehood Day.

Speaking alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky, the E.U. chief affirmed that the new deal would combine the European Union’s industrial base with the expertise accrued by Ukraine over the past years of Russia’s ongoing invasion of its territory.

The deal also allegedly builds upon existing individual drone deals already signed between Kyiv and E.U. member states.

The drone partnership’s goal, according to Brussels, is to “accelerate” the development and production of drones and counter-drone systems, “ensuring Ukraine has the capabilities it needs today while strengthening Europe’s defense readiness for the future.”

“We are not only developing the next generation of drone systems together – we will also produce them faster than ever before – so that Ukraine gets everything it needs today, while Europe has the capabilities it will need tomorrow,” Von der Leyen said, according to the Ukrainian Presidency.

Von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv also saw the disbursement of an additional one billion euros to “support Ukraine’s drone capabilities.” The money, Brussels stated, was taken from the 90 billion loan granted to Ukraine. An additional ten billion euros disbursement funding plan for drones, missiles, and aircraft for Ukraine was announced by the European Commission.

The announced drone deal is part of a broader “Defense Industrial Partnership” between Brussels and Kyiv that, according to the European Commission, marks a major step towards integrating European and Ukrainian defense industries.

“It also reflects the determination of both Ukraine and Europe to complete the journey toward Ukraine’s full membership in the European Union,” President Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Von der Leyen.

Today, everyone in Europe agrees: we deserve to become a full member of the E.U.,” he affirmed.

Wednesday’s announcements between Brussels and Kyiv come at a time when both sides continue negotiations towards Ukraine’s accession into the E.U. As of Thursday morning, the sixth negotiation cluster, the “external relations” cluster has been opened for negotiations, the E.U. press office announced.

Per the Ukrainian Presidency, Zelensky and Von der Leyen availed themselves of the visit to touch upon the subject of the remaining cluster talks for Ukraine’s accession into the European Union.Von der Leyen expressed the Commission’s support for the opening of the remaining clusters.

“I am confident that thanks to our joint pressure, thanks to our cooperation with Europe and the United States, and thanks to our people, we will achieve peace. And we will live in peace together – in a united, strong Europe,” Zelensky said.